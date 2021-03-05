Gardening 101: The Benefits Of Buying Bare Root PlantsBare-root plants are lighter and easier to handle. And because pots and soil are not required, they generally cost less.

House Oversight Committee Wants Winter Storm Documents From Grid Operator ERCOTInquiries into the electricity blackouts during the February storms in Texas have now moved to Washington. The House Oversight Committee is investigating the agency that operates the grid in the state.

Texas Power Company Brazos Electric Files For Bankruptcy Protection After Deadly Winter StormsIt is the largest and oldest power cooperative in Texas and now, after the devastating February winter storms, is filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Officials with Brazos Electric say it was a “financially robust, stable company" before the winter blast hit.