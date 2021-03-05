AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The death toll from the coronavirus in Texas is nearing the 44,000 mark — with 315 more deaths reported on Thursday alone.
On March 4 Dallas County reported 27 COVID deaths and 781 new cases, while Tarrant County had 18 additional deaths.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state's COVID-19 death toll stood at 43,878 on March 4. The state's confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 5,903 pushing the state's total cases since the start of the pandemic to nearly 2.7 million.
There is a bit of good news –the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas continues to fall. There's an estimated 152,267 active cases, with fewer than 5,300 of those being hospitalized.
According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has fallen by 7,265.7 per day.