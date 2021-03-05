FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Independent School District is teaming with Texas Health Resources to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all school district employees — including part-time and substitute employees.

Employees who have not yet received a vaccination can sign up through the Fort Worth ISD. Then, Texas Health Resources will be in touch with registrants to schedule a time and place for them to get vaccinated.

“You have all continued to serve our children and our community since this crisis began,” said Superintendent Kent Scribner. “And, we are grateful that we’ve been able to partner with Texas Health Resources to offer this opportunity.”

Texas Health, which is a designated a vaccination hub for Tarrant County, has been actively vaccinating North Texans through five community clinics and a series of mobile clinics to reach underserved populations.

“It is our privilege to work with the Fort Worth ISD to bring vaccines to these critical front-line workers in education,” said Texas Health CEO Barclay Berdan. “These vaccines are safe, effective and a great tool to help turn the tide on this pandemic.”

To date, the health system has gotten more than 140,000 shots into the arms of North Texans.