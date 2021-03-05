NEW BOSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — More charges for a woman accused of cutting the unborn child from the body of a pregnant East Texas woman.
Taylor Parker, who is already facing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 21-year-old Regan Simmons-Hancock, now faces a second murder charge for the death of the child. The expectant mom was almost 8 months pregnant when she was murdered. Her body was found at a home in New Boston, a city about 160 miles northeast of Dallas.
A Bowie County grand jury indicted Parker, 28, for murder in the death of the child, the Texarkana Gazette reported.
Parker was indicted in December for the death of Simmons-Hancock, removal of the baby from the victim's womb, and taking that infant across state lines.
The child was pronounced dead in October at an Idabel, Oklahoma, hospital where she and Parker were taken after a Texas state trooper stopped Parker near the Oklahoma state line and found the baby in Parker’s lap.
Parker previously pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty.
