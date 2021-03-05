DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police are investigating a chase that ended in a deadly crash in Old East Dallas.
Grand Prairie police had tried to pull over a stolen truck in the area of Pioneer Parkway and Belt Line Road just before 2:00 a.m., but the driver took off on Interstate-20.
When the driver entered Dallas the truck exited the highway.
The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. when the driver ran a red light at the intersection of Ross Avenue and North Peak Street, just east of Central Expressway, and slammed into a 4-door sedan. One person inside the car was killed. The name of the victim has not been released.
The driver of the stolen pickup truck, 18-year-old Ramiro Sotelo, of Balch Springs, and a juvenile passenger were arrested at the scene. They were not injured. Sotelo is facing charges including murder, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest.
Dallas police are investigating the crash, while officials in Grand Prairie are in charge of the chase investigation.