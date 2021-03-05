FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman said she was attacked and slashed with a weapon while hiking at a popular park in Fort Worth.

The incident happened Thursday at Oakmont Park, which connects to the Trinity Trails system in southwest Fort Worth.

Baylee Nelson, 23, said the attack happened in the middle of the day while she was with her dogs. She posted pictures of her injuries on Facebook, showing where she was cut and where the attacker grabbed her.

She said she was walking for about 30 minutes when she passed a man who was walking in the opposite direction. She said he complimented her dogs and stopped to pet them.

However, she said she perceived something wasn’t right and began to pull her dogs away to leave.

“As soon as I pulled the dogs back to start walking that was when he like lunged at me, grabbing my side and then cutting my other side. Not sure with what he cut me, because I didn’t see anything, so, yeah and then I just took off, after that,” Nelson said.

Nelson was able to make it back to her vehicle and drove away not knowing where the attacker went. She said she went to a friend’s house and called police.

She described the attacker as a man wearing dark jeans, a dark grey sweatshirt, had scruff for facial hair, short black hair and possibly between 35 to 45 years old.

When asked about the case, police said officers went to the park to look for a suspect but could not provide further information on the investigation.