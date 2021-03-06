IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a man was found in a brush area near a golf course in Irving Saturday afternoon, police say.
Police say they responded to an area near Twin Wells golf course after receiving a call from people who were canoeing, saying they had spotted a body. According to police, the body was stuck in a tree/brush area.
With the help of a police helicopter, crews were able to locate the body and remove it.
An identity has not yet been released as police continue to investigate.