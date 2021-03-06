DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 372 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases is now at 247,550, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 171 of Saturday's cases were considered probable.
The county also saw 25 more deaths, bringing that total to 3,122. The youngest patient was a Rowlett woman in her 50s who had underlying high risk health conditions.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said this week saw the fifth-most deaths to the virus, but he’s “hopeful” the death counts will decrease due to case numbers declining.
“We are seeing good trends in our COVID hospitalizations and ICU numbers as more and more people become vaccinated and residents continue to practice good COVID safety and benefit from being able to gather outdoors in warmer weather,” Jenkins said.
In Tarrant County, 325 cases and 28 deaths were reported on Saturday. The county’s totals are now at 244,957 confirmed and probable cases and 2,995 deaths.