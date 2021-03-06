RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death while walking to his vehicle from his business in Richardson Thursday evening, police say.
Police say Ronni Rihani, 48, of Murphy was found dead at around 11:45 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 500 block of West Campbell Road after an officer flagged down by a pedestrian.READ MORE: Dallas County Sees Fifth Deadliest Week To COVID-19, 'Good Trends' In Hospitalizations
Rihani was possibly involved in a physical confrontation at around 10 p.m. while he was walking along Campbell Road between Nantucket Drive and Custer Road, according to police.READ MORE: Arrest Of Dallas Officer For Capital Murder A Blow To Trust Within Community
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to the case is urged to call police at 972.744.4800.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead In Crash With Possible Intoxicated Driver Who Also Had Child In Vehicle, Dallas Police Say
Further information has not yet been released as police continue to investigate.