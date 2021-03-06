ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dining and entertainment venue Texas Live! will be hosting a hiring fair on Monday, March 8, to fill over 200 positions.
The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside the PBR Texas location and will be open to the public.READ MORE: Body Found Near Golf Course In Irving
The positions range from entry-level to management jobs and include servers, kitchen and event staff, and bartenders.READ MORE: Dallas County Sees Fifth Deadliest Week To COVID-19, 'Good Trends' In Hospitalizations
Those interested in attending will be required to wear a face mask and go through a temperature check.MORE NEWS: Arrest Of Dallas Officer For Capital Murder A Blow To Trust Within Community
More information can be found here.