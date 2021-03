DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead and two children are injured after a shooting in Dallas Sunday evening, and police say they believe the woman shot herself.

Police say they responded to a shooting on Colorado Boulevard and found the three individuals.

The two children, 8 and 13 years old, were taken to a hospital in serious condition, police say. They are currently stable.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information or the relationship between the children and the woman have not yet been released as police continue to investigate.