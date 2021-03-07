DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead and two children are injured after a shooting in Dallas Sunday evening, and police say they believe the woman shot herself.
Police say they responded to a shooting on Colorado Boulevard and found the three individuals.READ MORE: Texas Reports 2,420 New COVID-19 Cases, 84 More Deaths Sunday
The two children, 8 and 13 years old, were taken to a hospital in serious condition, police say. They are currently stable.READ MORE: Man Killed Inside McKinney Apartment By Gunshot From Another Unit, Police Say
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.MORE NEWS: Texas Restaurant Threatened With ICE Calls For Not Ending Mask Policy, Owner Says
Further information or the relationship between the children and the woman have not yet been released as police continue to investigate.