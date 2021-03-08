ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with the Arlington Police Department arrested Chuco Martinez for his alleged connection to a fatal hit-and-run in October of 2020.
They prepared an arrest warrant based upon the evidence in the case. On Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 1:06 a.m., officers with the Castle Hills Police Department arrested Martinez on one count of Accident Involving Death, which is a second degree felony in the state.READ MORE: North Texas School Districts Reassessing Mask Policies
On October 13, 2020, the Arlington Police Department responded to a major crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup. When officers arrived on scene, they determined that the pickup truck had fled the scene and the motorcyclist was lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators believe that the pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the 100 block of E. Sanford Street and failed to yield right of way to the motorcyclist who was traveling northbound in the 400 block of N. Mesquite Street.READ MORE: COVID-19 Death Of Dallas Woman In Her 20s With No Underlying Conditions 'A Grim Reminder' To Take Precautions, Says Judge Clay Jenkins
Martinez is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $35,000 bond.MORE NEWS: Dallas Mayor Launches Investigation Into Why Officer Bryan Riser Stayed On Job While Accused Of Murder