ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with the Arlington Police Department arrested Chuco Martinez for his alleged connection to a fatal hit-and-run in October of 2020.

They prepared an arrest warrant based upon the evidence in the case. On Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 1:06 a.m., officers with the Castle Hills Police Department arrested Martinez on one count of Accident Involving Death, which is a second degree felony in the state.

On October 13, 2020, the Arlington Police Department responded to a major crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup. When officers arrived on scene, they determined that the pickup truck had fled the scene and the motorcyclist was lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators believe that the pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the 100 block of E. Sanford Street and failed to yield right of way to the motorcyclist who was traveling northbound in the 400 block of N. Mesquite Street.

Martinez is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $35,000 bond.