By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a criminal mischief suspect caught on surveillance video.

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

On February 12, 2021, at 4:15 p.m., the man hit another person’s car with some sort of bat or heavy stick; damaging it.

It happened in the 3000 block of Al Lipscomb Way.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Det. J. Hellenguard with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214.671.0132.

