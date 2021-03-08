FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — On March 8 the City of Fort Worth, and agencies within the city, will begin accepting applications for emergency rental assistance. Fort Worth residents can apply to get help with current and past due rent, current and past due utilities, and other housing expenses resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

Renters may be eligible for help if they’ve qualified for unemployment, experienced a reduction in household income or other financial hardship due to COVID-19 and are at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

Generally, rental assistance is available in three-month increments. Household income must be recertified every three months to continue receiving assistance, which can last up to 12 months plus an additional three months, if necessary, to ensure housing stability.

Landlords and owners may apply on behalf of renters who meet the eligibility requirements, so long as the tenant cosigns the application. Payments are made directly to landlords and/or utility providers.

The goal of the program is to keep families in their homes.

Applications are available online.