CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Anabel Rodriguez, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Garland, Garland Police, mother killed, Murder, Rodrigo Villareal, search for suspect, Shooting

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — As the search continues for a North Texas man accused of killing his girlfriend in front of her two young children, police have identified his alleged victim.

It was around 9:00 p.m. on March 6 when police were called to an apartment complex on West Walnut Street in Garland. One there officer found two children crying and asking for help. The children’s mother, 33-year-old Anabel Rodriguez, was found inside a unit at the complex. She’d been shot at least once and was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: CDC Issues First Set of Guidelines On How Fully Vaccinated People Can Visit Safely with Others

After talking with witnesses, police have identified Rodriguez’ boyfriend — Rodrigo Roman Villareal — as the suspect in her murder. They believe he left the apartment in a blue Mazda 6 with the Illinois license plate P393720.

READ MORE: Stocks Of Texas-Based GameStop Jump Again As Retailer Eyes Digital Shift

Rodrigo Roman Villareal (Source: Garland Police Department)

Police say the children were inside the apartment when Villareal allegedly shot their mother. They are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Villareal is a 40-year-old Hispanic man who stands 5’9″, weighs about 135 pounds and has black hair. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

MORE NEWS: Texas House Unveils Priority Electricity Reforms; Bipartisan Legislation Protects Grid, Infrastructure, Ratepayers

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Villareal or has information about the murder is asked to contact police at 972-485-4840. Garland Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case his arrest. Tips may be submitted anonymously at 972-272-TIPS (8477).

CBSDFW.com Staff