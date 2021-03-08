GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — As the search continues for a North Texas man accused of killing his girlfriend in front of her two young children, police have identified his alleged victim.

It was around 9:00 p.m. on March 6 when police were called to an apartment complex on West Walnut Street in Garland. One there officer found two children crying and asking for help. The children’s mother, 33-year-old Anabel Rodriguez, was found inside a unit at the complex. She’d been shot at least once and was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead.

After talking with witnesses, police have identified Rodriguez’ boyfriend — Rodrigo Roman Villareal — as the suspect in her murder. They believe he left the apartment in a blue Mazda 6 with the Illinois license plate P393720.

Police say the children were inside the apartment when Villareal allegedly shot their mother. They are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Villareal is a 40-year-old Hispanic man who stands 5’9″, weighs about 135 pounds and has black hair. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Villareal or has information about the murder is asked to contact police at 972-485-4840. Garland Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case his arrest. Tips may be submitted anonymously at 972-272-TIPS (8477).