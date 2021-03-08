AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has called on the Texas Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to correct the emergency pricing error that continued after the power shortage ended and the major threat to the Texas grid passed during last month’s winter storm.

“We are continuing to investigate the power outages of the February 15 arctic blast which plunged millions of Texans into darkness,” said Patrick in a statement, “This is the right thing to do and it is one step we can take now to begin to fix what went wrong.”

Here is the rest of his statement: