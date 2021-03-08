(CBS) – CBS and the Recording Academy have announced the full lineup of performers for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards set to air live, Sunday, March 14th from 8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT on CBS, streaming live and on demand with Paramount+.

This year’s show will be hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah and will feature performances by Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. Artists will come together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us.

Music’s Biggest Night will also pay tribute to independent venues, that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the night.

To see the full list of 2021 GRAMMY nominees, click here. Check back here for more updates the night of the show and be sure to tune in on Sunday, March 14th at 8:00PM ET/5:00PM PT on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.