'The Right Thing To Do,' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Requests ERCOT To Rectify $16 Billion Error During StormLt. Gov. Dan Patrick has called on the Texas Public Utilities Commission and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to correct the emergency pricing error.

Texas House Unveils Priority Electricity Reforms; Bipartisan Legislation Protects Grid, Infrastructure, RatepayersHouse Speaker Dade Phelan announced the first phase of the House's legislative reforms to protect consumers and strengthen the state's electric grid after last week's marathon hearings.

Deadly Winter Storms Just Latest Disaster To Befall The Needy In TexasThe winter storms that began on Valentine's Day in Texas, which experts say may have caused billions in damage, is just the latest disaster in recent years to disproportionately affect communities of color and poor residents in the state.