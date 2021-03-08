by Desmond Purnell
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's been a great time to a Richardson Eagle.
The Richardson High boys basketball team clinched their first appearance in the State Semifinals for the first time since 1987.
"Since we pretty much have the same team as last year, we all have experience of being in the playoffs and we know what to expect." Richardson Head Coach Kevin Lawson told CBS 11 Sports.
But, being in the Final Four of Class 6A playoff bracket is not enough. The Eagles think they can soar to a title.
“To win a state championship, to get the ultimate dream, it would be a dream come true and that’s our goal.” said guard Rylan Griffen.
To get to the championship game, Richardson will have to beat defending state champion Duncanville.
That showdown is Tuesday evening at SMU’s Moody Coliseum.