NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – To require face masks or not?
It’s a decision school districts across North Texas are now having to make.
Melissa ISD has made the decision to make face masks optional for students and staff when they return from Spring Break.
This district is one of the first in North Texas to make the decision.
All other COVID-19 safety protocols such as social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing and onsite testing will continue to remain in place.
In light of Gov. Greg Abbott lifting Texas’ mask mandate, the Texas Education Agency has updated its public health guidance stating a public school system’s current mask requirements can remain unchanged.
However, local school boards have the full authority to determine their local mask policy.
“You think of all the different scenarios where you may not have it, but you come in contact with somebody who may be higher risk – and so it’s just I don’t know, as a mom, I think think having it in place makes me feel and sleep better at night rather than not,” said Maricel, a parent who didn’t want to give her last name.
“I’m not saying masks are a bad idea but with children they’re so irresponsible with how they’re wearing them – and touching your face and touching other things so I am not sure how effective it is in the school,” said parent, Regina Sweeten.
More than a dozen districts are meeting Monday night, March 8 and in the days to come to discuss what to do about their mask policies.
ALEDO
Meeting 3/22
ALLEN
Meeting 3/22 (already said masks will continue)
ALVARADO
Meeting 3/8
ALVORD
Meeting 3/8
ANNA
Special meeting 3/8
ARLINGTON
Meeting 3/11
AUBREY
Meeting 3/17 (already said masks will continue)
AZLE
Meeting 3/8
BIRDVILLE
Meeting 3/25
BOYD
Meeting 3/8
BRIDGEPORT
Meeting 3/8
BURLESON
Meeting 3/8
CARROLLTON-FARMERS BRANCH
Meeting 4/1
CASTLEBERRY
Meeting 3/8
CEDAR HILL
Meeting 3/8
CELINA
Meeting 3/15
CLEBURNE
Meeting 3/21
COMMUNITY
Meeting 3/15
COPPELL
Meeting 3/29 (already said masks will continue)
CROWLEY
Meeting 3/11 (already said masks will continue)
DALLAS
DECATUR
Meeting 3/22
DENTON
Meeting 3/23
DESOTO
Meeting 3/22
DUNCANVILLE
Meeting 3/22
EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW
Meeting 3/29
EVERMAN
Meeting 3/8 (already said masks will continue)
FARMERSVILLE
Meeting 3/22
FORT WORTH
FRISCO
Meeting 4/12
GARLAND
Committee meeting 3/9, full meeting 3/22
GODLEY
Meeting 3/29 (already said masks will continue)
GRAND PRAIRIE
Meeting 3/18
GRANBURY
Meeting 3/22
GRANDVIEW
Meeting 3/8 (already said masks will continue)
HEB
Meeting 3/8 (already said masks will continue)
HIGHLAND PARK
Meeting 3/23
IRVING
Meeting 3/29
KEENE
Meeting 3/8
KELLER
Meeting 3/29
KENNEDALE
Meeting 3/18
KRUM
Meeting 3/10
LAKE DALLAS
Meeting 3/15
LAKE WORTH
Meeting 3/29
LANCASTER
Meeting 3/25
LEWISVILLE
Meeting 3/8
LITTLE ELM
Meeting 3/22
MANSFIELD
Meeting 3/25
MELISSA
Masks optional as of March 10
MCKINNEY
Meeting 3/23
MESQUITE
NORTHWEST
Meeting 3/8
PARADISE
Special meeting 3/8 – specifically about masks
PILOT POINT
Meeting 3/10
PLANO
Meeting 3/23
PRINCETON
Meeting 3/22
PROSPER
Meeting 3/15
RICHARDSON
Meeting 3/8
RIO VISTA
Meeting 3/29
ROCKWALL
Meeting 4/5
ROYSE CITY
Meeting 3/18
SANGER
Meeting 3/15
SOUTHLAKE-CARROLL
Meeting 3/8
VENUS
Meeting 3/15
WEATHERFORD
Meeting 3/8
WHITE SETTLEMENT
Meeting 3/29
WYLIE
Meeting 3/15