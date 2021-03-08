NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – To require face masks or not?

It’s a decision school districts across North Texas are now having to make.

Melissa ISD has made the decision to make face masks optional for students and staff when they return from Spring Break.

This district is one of the first in North Texas to make the decision.

All other COVID-19 safety protocols such as social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing and onsite testing will continue to remain in place.

In light of Gov. Greg Abbott lifting Texas’ mask mandate, the Texas Education Agency has updated its public health guidance stating a public school system’s current mask requirements can remain unchanged.

However, local school boards have the full authority to determine their local mask policy.

“You think of all the different scenarios where you may not have it, but you come in contact with somebody who may be higher risk – and so it’s just I don’t know, as a mom, I think think having it in place makes me feel and sleep better at night rather than not,” said Maricel, a parent who didn’t want to give her last name.

“I’m not saying masks are a bad idea but with children they’re so irresponsible with how they’re wearing them – and touching your face and touching other things so I am not sure how effective it is in the school,” said parent, Regina Sweeten.

More than a dozen districts are meeting Monday night, March 8 and in the days to come to discuss what to do about their mask policies.

ALEDO

Meeting 3/22

ALLEN

Meeting 3/22 (already said masks will continue)

ALVARADO

Meeting 3/8

ALVORD

Meeting 3/8

ANNA

Special meeting 3/8

ARLINGTON

Meeting 3/11

AUBREY

Meeting 3/17 (already said masks will continue)

AZLE

Meeting 3/8

BIRDVILLE

Meeting 3/25

BOYD

Meeting 3/8

BRIDGEPORT

Meeting 3/8

BURLESON

Meeting 3/8

CARROLLTON-FARMERS BRANCH

Meeting 4/1

CASTLEBERRY

Meeting 3/8

CEDAR HILL

Meeting 3/8

CELINA

Meeting 3/15

CLEBURNE

Meeting 3/21

COMMUNITY

Meeting 3/15

COPPELL

Meeting 3/29 (already said masks will continue)

CROWLEY

Meeting 3/11 (already said masks will continue)

DALLAS

DECATUR

Meeting 3/22

DENTON

Meeting 3/23

DESOTO

Meeting 3/22

DUNCANVILLE

Meeting 3/22

EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW

Meeting 3/29

EVERMAN

Meeting 3/8 (already said masks will continue)

FARMERSVILLE

Meeting 3/22

FORT WORTH

FRISCO

Meeting 4/12

GARLAND

Committee meeting 3/9, full meeting 3/22

GODLEY

Meeting 3/29 (already said masks will continue)

GRAND PRAIRIE

Meeting 3/18

GRANBURY

Meeting 3/22

GRANDVIEW

Meeting 3/8 (already said masks will continue)

HEB

Meeting 3/8 (already said masks will continue)

HIGHLAND PARK

Meeting 3/23

IRVING

Meeting 3/29

KEENE

Meeting 3/8

KELLER

Meeting 3/29

KENNEDALE

Meeting 3/18

KRUM

Meeting 3/10

LAKE DALLAS

Meeting 3/15

LAKE WORTH

Meeting 3/29

LANCASTER

Meeting 3/25

LEWISVILLE

Meeting 3/8

LITTLE ELM

Meeting 3/22

MANSFIELD

Meeting 3/25

MELISSA

Masks optional as of March 10

MCKINNEY

Meeting 3/23

MESQUITE

NORTHWEST

Meeting 3/8

PARADISE

Special meeting 3/8 – specifically about masks

PILOT POINT

Meeting 3/10

PLANO

Meeting 3/23

PRINCETON

Meeting 3/22

PROSPER

Meeting 3/15

RICHARDSON

Meeting 3/8

RIO VISTA

Meeting 3/29

ROCKWALL

Meeting 4/5

ROYSE CITY

Meeting 3/18

SANGER

Meeting 3/15

SOUTHLAKE-CARROLL

Meeting 3/8

VENUS

Meeting 3/15

WEATHERFORD

Meeting 3/8

WHITE SETTLEMENT

Meeting 3/29

WYLIE

Meeting 3/15