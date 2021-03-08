ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Good news for employees in the Arlington Independent School District — beginning March 8 the Arlington Fire Department will start inoculating thousands of district employees with the one-shot Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
The shots will be given at Esports Stadium Arlington along Ballpark Way in the city and all district employees are eligible.
The Arlington ISD has about 10,000 employees and so far more than a third have signed up to receive the vaccine. Another 20% of AISD employees have already received at least one dose of the medicine.
Last week the Texas Department of State Health Services was directed to expand eligibility to include school and childcare workers. That means teachers, substitutes, full- and part-time staff and childcare personnel are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.