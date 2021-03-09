DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was nearing 1:30 in the morning on March 9 when it was realized someone had stolen an ambulance from outside of Dallas’ Baylor University Medical Center in the 3500 block of Gaston Avenue.

Dallas police were called to the hospital and began searching for the ambulance. The rig was spotted on Interstate-30, near I-35, and was eventually pulled over by DPD and deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

Inside officials say they found Thomas Hennington. The 33-year-old was arrested without incident and the ambulance, which was undamaged, was returned to the hospital.