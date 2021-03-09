RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After more than 26 years of service with the Richardson Police Department, Police Chief Jim Spivey has announced plans to retire on May 31.

Chief Spivey’s retirement month will coincide with his 50th year of policing.

“I have been honored to serve the citizens of Richardson with this great organization of men and women dedicated to public safety” said Spivey. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my service and I take comfort knowing that the great work done by the department is going to continue well into the future.”

Spivey came to Richardson after serving almost 25 years with the Dallas Police Department.

He began his career with Richardson in 1995 when he was hired as a Captain and was appointed Richardson Chief of Police in August 2009, the city of Richardson said in a news release Tuesday, March 9.

“Chief Spivey has been an integral part of our public safety efforts in Richardson and we have much to thank him for as he transitions out of public service,” Richardson City Manager Dan Johnson said. “I look forward to celebrating his accomplishments between now and his retirement.”

City Manager Dan Johnson will establish a replacement selection process in the coming weeks regarding the timely filling of the position.