WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSDFW.COM) – The White Settlement Police Department arrested Christopher Trevon Avington, 18, for his alleged connection to the fatal shootings of Trevon Hampton and De Andrew Bentley on February 9, 2021.
Avington was arrested in Arkadelphia, Arkansas where the he lives by Arkadelphia Police Department.
He was charged with Capital Murder.
Avington has refused to waive extradition and the White Settlement Police Department is in the process of getting him extradited back to Tarrant County.
The investigation continues into a second suspect who's 16 years old.
White Settlement Police detectives said they’re working with Arkansas authorities and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office in getting the juvenile arrested and brought back to Tarrant County.