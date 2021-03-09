DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police officers recognized the bravery of those who came to their aid for a change on Tuesday, March 9.

The Dallas Police Association handed out its courage awards to six Dallas firefighters credited with saving the lives of two officers who were shot last month.

Videos from witnesses on February 18 captured the wounded officers in the line of fire outside a house where a man inside had killed his wife.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance and a fire engine were positioned to block the gunfire until the officers could be rescued.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia handed the award to the head of the Dallas Firefighters Association because the six firefighters recognized from Station 8 were out on a call.

“A couple of these guys actually have military backgrounds so they’ve been in this sort of situation before we’re not trained around gunfire,” said Jim McDade, President of the Dallas Firefighters Association. “We’ve gone through drills, active shooter drills and stuff like that with the police officers and we answer with them on a daily basis.”

Courage awards were also presented to the CareFlight helicopter pilots that transported DPD Officer Mitchell Penton who died from injuries sustained last month.

The officer was struck by a suspected drunk driver on February 13 while responding to an accident scene at Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane.