DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia terminated Police Officer Bryan Riser during a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, March 9.

An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on March 4, “Officer Riser engaged in adverse conduct when he was arrested for two counts of Capital Murder.”

The Dallas Police Department said in a news release, Officer Riser was terminated for his actions.

He has been on the department since August 2008 and was assigned to the South-Central Patrol Division.

Under civil service roles, Officer Riser has the right to appeal his discipline.

The department said it would not respond to further questions surrounding the charges against Riser due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

RELATED: Dallas Officer Bryan Riser Was Under Investigation Years Earlier Than First Acknowledged, Court Documents Show

Riser, 36, is accused of having offered to pay three people to kidnap and kill 31-year-old Liza Saenz and 61-year-old Albert Douglas in 2017.

Douglas was reported missing and his body hasn’t been found, while Saenz’s body was was pulled from a Dallas river, with several bullet wounds, that March.

Three men were charged with capital murder in Saenz’s killing and one of them came forward and implicated Riser in 2019.

The motive for the killings and Riser’s connection to the victims remain unclear.