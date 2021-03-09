DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the man who fatally shot Rachel Witcher, 21, at the Wilshire Apartments.
She was killed on March 9 around 1:30 a.m. at the complex located at 4645 Bryan Street. Police found Witcher with a gunshot wound there.
Witcher was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.
Witnesses said that the suspect was a Black male who fled in a dark-colored 4-door vehicle.
More information, as to motive or whether or not the suspect robbed Witcher was not released.
Dallas Police are asking anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Serra with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671.4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.
