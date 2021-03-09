IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just one day ago when Irving police asked for help identifying a man found dead in the Trinity River. Today they confirm the body is that of an Arlington man.

Officials say Eric Joubert was reported missing on February 5. He was 34 years old.

It was on March 6 when Irving police found a body in the 2000 block of East Shady Grove Road — near the Irving Golf Course.

Officers got assistance from the Dallas Police Helicopter Unit and from the air located the body in the Trinity River, on the shoreline of the golf course. Police didn’t say if the victim had any visible injuries.

When police were still trying to identify the body they noted that the man had the word “Joubert” tattooed on his right forearm.

Officials haven’t said exactly how Joubert died or if they are searching for any suspects who may be connected to his death.