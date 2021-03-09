PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At a news conference Tuesday, Plano ISD Superintendent of Schools Sara Bonser addressed recent allegations of bullying and racism that happened at an off-campus event involving Plano ISD middle school students.

She was joined by Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and Plano Police Chief Ed Drain who all pledged to work together to unify Plano.

Bonser’s comments centered around a student complaint made on March 2. Campus leaders and counselors, along with a school resource officer from the Plano Police Department began working closely and carefully with all involved students and their parents. Steps were taken to assure the safety of all students, and all efforts continue as investigating entities are working diligently to gather information as quickly and thoroughly as possible.

“There is nothing okay about harassment,” said Bonser. “There is nothing okay about bullying and there is nothing okay about acts of racism – whether it’s in our community, in our schools or in our homes. It’s just not okay. I want to be very clear: bullying, harassment, threats or acts of racism against any Plano ISD student are abhorrent and will not be tolerated.”

Before the conference, Bonser met with the student’s parent to discuss the situation and reiterate Plano ISD’s no tolerance stance against bullying and racism.

She also announced an outside review of concerns raised in 2019.

“We do not need to wait for the conclusion of the investigation and independent review of previous concerns to act. We are brought together with one goal: to educate and support the children of this community. As we succeed, so does this city. Students are at the heart of what we do. Our job is to educate students, but it is also to protect them. Our parents and children need to know that our schools are safe.”

While the district’s inquiry on the most recent incident will conclude next week, the independent investigation may take longer, according to a release from the district.