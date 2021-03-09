CHICAGO (CBS) — The Loyola Ramblers are back in the NCAA tournament, but what about their team chaplain and everyone’s favorite fan, Sister Jean?

Now 101 years old, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM has not been able to join the team due the pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped her from praying for Rambler wins.

But will she be making the trip to Indy?

“We can’t limit it to saying she wants to be in Indy. She’s wanted to be at every game, every practice. We know she definitely wants to go,” said Loyola Coach Porter Moser. “Like I said, I haven’t even dug into the protocols for Indy, so I don’t know. I do know she’s going to like 100 percent want to be there. I just don’t know if it’s possible or not.”

Sister Jean has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, so you never know.

Loyola beat the Drake Bulldogs in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game on Sunday for a spot in the NCAA tournament. This makes their seventh NCAA appearance and the first time since they made the Final Four as a No. 11 seed in 2018 – an occasion that turned Sister Jean into an icon.