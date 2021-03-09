DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health (DCPH) is planning to increase the number of individuals receiving first dose vaccines at each clinic during the next two weeks and vaccinate educators in Phases 1A and 1B in the Vaccine Interest Portal this Friday.

“Denton County is excited to begin vaccinating our teachers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We recognize the state’s focus on vaccinating teachers as quickly as possible while also wanting to vaccinate individuals in Phases 1A and 1B on our Vaccine Interest Portal.”

Judge Eads said steps were taken last week to identify teachers within the 1A and 1B categories so that they could prioritize them while increasing the number of first doses for other individuals registered in Phases 1A and 1B.

Through texts and email messaging, Denton County identified an estimated 13,660 school and child-care personnel on the waitlist to date. An estimated 3,500 will receive the vaccine from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 12, at Texas Motor Speedway. Teachers receiving invitations will have been invited based on first registered, first to receive a vaccine. Additional evening clinics are planned for the future.

“Being able to provide significant numbers of vaccines to our residents while also beginning to vaccinate our educators is a win-win for everyone,” Judge Eads said. “We are working aggressively to get shots in arms to help our children get back in the classrooms and begin to return to normal across the board.”

This week, invitations were sent to fill 26,000 available slots on Tuesday and Thursday, beginning with No. 129,804 on the Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist.