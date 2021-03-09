Texas Regulator Sherry Botkin The Latest To Resign After Blackouts During Deadly Winter StormsShe was a Texas utility regulator appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott and Monday she became the second to resign after the deadly February blackouts that left millions without electricity or heat for days.

'The Right Thing To Do,' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Requests ERCOT To Rectify $16 Billion Error During StormLt. Gov. Dan Patrick has called on the Texas Public Utilities Commission and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to correct the emergency pricing error.

Texas House Unveils Priority Electricity Reforms; Bipartisan Legislation Protects Grid, Infrastructure, RatepayersHouse Speaker Dade Phelan announced the first phase of the House's legislative reforms to protect consumers and strengthen the state's electric grid after last week's marathon hearings.