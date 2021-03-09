DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old faces manslaughter charges and another 17-year-old is dead after a gun allegedly “went off” while they were trying to break it down.
Don-Yeah Hill was killed on March 8 at a shopping center located at 10325 Lake June Road.
The suspect, Jalynn Lester, was interviewed by a detective with the Homicide Unit and said he accidentally shot Hill.
Lester was subsequently transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with manslaughter, a felony of the second degree.
A Dallas County Magistrate will set his bond.
