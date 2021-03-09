GUNTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The occupants of a car that hit a wild hog in Gunter last night weren’t hurt, but the same cannot be said of the pig.
The crash happened on FM121 just east of Massey Rd. The impact from the animal heavily damaged the car's front end and the driver's side airbag deployed.
Police said everyone inside the crunched car were wearing their seatbelts.
"The hog was not wearing its seat belt and it died. Let that count as proof that seat belts save lives," Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue posted on their Facebook page.