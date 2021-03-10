CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth. Avenue H, Shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least three people have been shot in a neighborhood in Fort Worth, police say.

Police say they’re responding to the shooting in the 3500 block of Avenue H, just southeast of Texas Wesleyan University.

The conditions of the three victims are unknown at this time.

Video from Chopper 11 showed images of what appeared to be a deceased person on a curb covered by a blanket or tarp. Police have not yet released confirmed information.

There’s been no word on any possible suspects as police investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

