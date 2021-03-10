AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Carrollton resident is the area’s latest millionaire after buying a winning Mega Millions prize worth $1 million at 7-Eleven.
The winning ticket was sold out of the store located at 2145 N. Josey Lane on Jan. 12. It matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (12-14-26-28-33), but not the Mega Ball number (9).
The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners.
Mega Millions offers a $20 Million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million.
Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.