PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The lifting of the mask mandate across Texas on Wednesday, March 10, has already had an impact on some businesses in Collin County.

Not only are restaurants like Ye Ole Butcher Shop in Plano allowing customers inside without a mask, they are also filling up to 100% capacity for the first time in nearly a year.

It was the biggest lunchtime crowd in recent memory at the butcher shop where customers can buy raw meat, feast on standard barbecue and even try buffalo and elk burgers.

Owner Jeff Sparks said he will let his customers and his employees decide for themselves whether they want to mask up while inside.

About half chose not to wear one while CBS 11 visited Wednesday.

Sparks has one around his neck that he says is ready to use if a customer requests he puts it over his mouth and nose.

His business and others CBS 11 spoke with said they mainly want customers to have a good experience and be comfortable.

Sparks believes rescinding the mask order helped bring in more business.

It was so much that he didn’t have enough chairs for the tables needed for all the people wanting to dine in.

“Im enjoying it,” said Sparks. “I like it. I’m proud to see all the traffic when I got on the highway this morning… Hopefully Texas can open up back up people people can get back to a normal way of living.”

While CBS 11 has not heard of any major issues or confrontations in Collin County between customers without masks and businesses that still require them, Plano Police says if it happens, the policy is the same as it’s always been.

Businesses can ask a customer to leave and if they don’t, police can cite or arrest them for trespassing.