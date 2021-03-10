FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys will formally announce their new long-term deal with quarterback Dak Prescott Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement was made Monday evening that both sides agreed to a contract that fans and teammates have been waiting for. The deal is reportedly for four years at $160 million, with $120 million guaranteed.

Prescott, 27, is coming off an ankle injury that ended his 2020 season back in October. He also played on the franchise tag last season.

The Cowboys front office has long said the 2016 fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State was their quarterback of the future but couldn’t agree on a deal before the start of last season. Now, Dallas has its QB1 for the foreseeable future.

Before having season-ending surgery, Prescott had 1,856 passing yards and nine touchdowns in just five games. His best season came in 2019 when he had 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Prescott was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year as he was handed the keys to the team from former quarterback Tony Romo in the 2016 season. Prescott led the Cowboys to 13 wins in his first year.

You can watch the Cowboys’ news conference on the new deal here on CBSN-Dallas/Fort Worth at approximately 1:30 p.m.