FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With quarterback Dak Prescott locked with the Dallas Cowboys for the foreseeable future, owner Jerry Jones is looking ahead to the new season that aims at a return to normalcy.

The team held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to formally announce Prescott’s new contract. The deal is reportedly for four years at $160 million, with $120 million guaranteed.

During the event, Jones mentioned he expects the Cowboys to return to Oxnard, California for training camp and a full AT&T Stadium — both of which were not seen in 2020.

“We’re going to Oxnard. We’re going to have training camp. We’re going to do it safe. We’re going to have that stadium full. We’re going to do it safe,” Jones said.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused NFL teams to hold training camps at their own facilities in 2020. Stadiums also had either no fans or a limited amount of them through the 16-game schedule and playoffs.

Formal announcements by the NFL had not yet been made about how the league will handle COVID-19 guidelines in the 2021 season.

In Texas, however, Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday officially lifted the statewide mask mandate and allowed all businesses to operate at 100% capacity. The Texas Rangers also announced they will “fully open” for fans at Globe Life Field when they start the 2021 regular season in April.

Jones said he sees the signing of Prescott as a way to bring excitement to the team and to get fans in stadium seats.

“If this contract manifests anything, it’s our belief that this decision is about how we take the next step today and take on off tomorrow. Our best chance to get where we want to be which is holding that trophy up, best chance to have those stands full of fans and everybody excited about the Dallas Cowboys. And the best I’ve got is manifested by signing Dak Prescott,” Jones said.