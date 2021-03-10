WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Waxahachie man has been arrested for allegedly possessing more than 100 images of “children involved in deviate sexual acts” the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, March 10.
Jeremy Michael Lawson is in the Ellis County Jail held on $500,000 bond.
In late January, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations received information related to child pornography.
The Sheriff's Office said the information noted a specific Internet Protocol (IP) address had uploaded and downloaded videos and images of the children.
The images and videos were sent and received through a social media platform.
Sheriff Investigators along with Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security executed a Search Warrant in the 10000 block of Baucum Road in Waxahachie.
That's where they said more than 100 images of child pornography were discovered on electronic devices found within the home.