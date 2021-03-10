FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 10-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department resigned after being arrested Wednesday, March 10 for an alleged domestic violence incident.

Fort Worth Police said, Corporal Joe Collins, was arrested by Burleson Police for assault with bodily injury-family member on February 8.

FWPD immediately placed Corporal Collins on restricted duty status, which consists of confiscating his gun, badge and suspension of any police powers.

During the course of the criminal investigation by the BPD and FWPD Internal Affairs, it was learned Corporal Collins was previously involved in another domestic violence incident for which he was arrested on March 10.

Collins resigned from the FWPD shortly after his arrest Chief Noakes accepted his resignation but would have fired Collins had he not resigned, the department said in a news release.

“The Fort Worth Police Department takes allegations of domestic violence very seriously and we do not condone this type of behavior, especially involving a member of our department. We have very high standards for our personnel and we will continue to hold them accountable,” the department said in a statement.