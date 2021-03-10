FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Shortly after the passage of the latest $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the American Rescue Plan, American Airlines workers found out they no longer face the possibility of furloughs for now.
The Fort Worth-based airline’s management sent employees a letter letting them know.
Thirteen-thousand employees will receive full pay and benefits through September 30.
The memo tells employees who got furlough warning letters they can now tear them up.
All along, American Airlines had said employees were only at risk of furlough if Congress couldn’t agree to additional airline worker relief.
READ THE FULL LETTER HERE