DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police made an arrest in a murder case hours after a deadly shooting at a gas station.

Police said around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, Christian Pollard was shot multiple times at the Shell at 7027 S RL Thornton Frwy.

He died at the scene.

Witness reported the shooter took off in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Through the course of the investigation, Dallas Police said the suspect was identified as Jataivious Maxwell, 20.

He was located and arrested by Dallas Police and interviewed by a homicide detective.

He is in the Lew Sterrett Jail charged with first degree murder.

Bond has not yet been set.

No details have been released about a motive or if the suspect and victim knew each other.