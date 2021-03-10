UNITED STATES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – More than 600 CVS locations within Target stores are now distributing the COVID-19 vaccine across 17 states.
Vaccine eligible guests can register for appointments by visiting CVS.com, and to see if there's a participating location in their area.
In February, Target announced efforts to remove barriers to vaccination, including providing pay to U.S. hourly team members to get their vaccines and free Lyft rides (up to $15 each way) to get to and from their appointments.
Target already supports CVS-administered vaccinations each year for the flu, shingles and pneumonia.
In communities across the country, local pharmacy owners are among the people administering COVID-19 vaccinations. It’s not easy — being a vaccine provider requires a big investment of time and paperwork, and for some, finding a location for a mass vaccination clinic.
Also there’s little if any money to be made in giving vaccinations. But owners say it’s more important to help people be safe.
Local pharmacies have become vaccine providers by applying to state health officials and a federal program that last month began distributing vaccine to networks of independently owned pharmacies as well as the big national chains.