WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – President Joe Biden set a goal of July 4 to reopen the country in his first primetime address on Thursday night, March 11.
To reach that goal, Mr. Biden said he would be directing all states to make all American adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
“It will make this Independence Day truly special — where we not only mark out independence as a nation but our independence from this virus,” Mr. Biden said. But to attain this goal, he said, “I need every American to do their part.”
As greater numbers of people are fully vaccinated, Mr. Biden said the Centers for Disease Control would update its guidance on activities like travel and attending church worship services.
The Biden administration has been criticized by some for providing such limited guidance so far for fully vaccinated people.
