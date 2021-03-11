ALMA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – No one was killed in a crash involving a big rig that had part of an interstate shut down in Ellis County for hours Thursday, March 11.
DPS told CBS 11 around 2:30 p.m., one person had died.
Around 9:30 p.m., DPS Sgt. Sara Warren told CBS 11, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, at this time I am reporting that the four vehicle crash in Ellis County was NOT a fatality crash.”
No other explanation was given or details on how many people, if any, were injured.
The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-45 near FM 1182 in the town of Alma.
No word yet on what caused the crash, but the 18-wheeler blocked two lanes on the highway.
Traffic was forced off onto the service road and the backup is stretching for several miles.