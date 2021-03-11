DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Maybe to infinity, but definitely not beyond… one little boy’s action figure takes the trip of a lifetime after being left on a Southwest Airlines plane at Dallas Love Field Airport.

Officials with the Dallas-based airline say little Hagen and his family landed and were already driving away from the airport when they realized Hagen’s special buddy — Buzz Lightyear — had gotten left behind on the plane.

The plane was already on the way to its next destination by the time they noticed.

The last stop for the SWA jet was Little Rock, Arkansas where the plane was scheduled to stay the night. It was there that a ramp agent named Jason found Buzz and immediately thought some little kid, somewhere, was probably missing their friend. And that’s where the deep dive investigation began.

Ultimately, it was a name written on the bottom of Mr. Lightyear’s boot that caught Jason’s eye. It said “Hagen.” A little more sleuthing and Jason learned there was only one Hagen who had traveled on that particular aircraft that day.

Next came the plan for the toy to take a whirlwind vacation and special trip back to his young owner.

A few days after Buzz went missing, Hagen and his family received a special surprise in the mail. Inside a hand decorated box was a no worse for wear action figure, pictures and a letter describing the mission Buzz had gone on at Southwest Airlines.

In the letter Buzz explained, “I was able to explore to airport and spaceport in Little Rock, Arkansas while I was away,” but said he was “thankful” to return to his buddy.

Hagen’s mom, Ashley, said, “There’s definitely not enough good in this world, and for someone to take the time out of their day to do that for strangers means the world to us.”

And it probably means the world to Hagen too, at least this world… there’s still that beyond waiting.