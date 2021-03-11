DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s easy to drum up excitement especially when there’s a chance for a special achievement like this one.

Rachel Proctor, the mayor of DeSoto, says, “Graduating from DeSoto, and now mayor of DeSoto, I couldn’t be more proud and we’re just in time for women’s history month.”

And the Lady Eagles are certainly on the verge of history. They’re boarding the bus for San Antonio with hopes of bringing back their first state title.

Coach Andrea Robinson is telling her team, “When you have the moment. Seize enjoy it and always seize of your opportunity. When you have the opportunity, take advantage of it.”

That’s music to the ears of one DeSoto senior.

Kayla Glover, who is playing her final game, is also set to be valedictorian of her graduating class.

Kayla explains, “You’re a student athlete. Student first. Athlete second. When you’re in the classroom, you have to perform. When you’re on the court, you have to perform.”

Kayla’s mother, Pam, says, “I think that’s the thing I’m most proud about. She’s been able to balance academics and athletics and also graduate with her associates degree.”

All DeSoto needs now is one final chapter to close the book on this remarkable journey.