CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Covid-19, elderly, Nursing Homes, Texas News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Federal officials have issued revised guidelines for nursing homes, saying people should now be allowed to visit residents indoors in most cases.

A woman visits her 86-year-old mother in a US nursing home on Monday, March 8, 2021. (credit: Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The guidance, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, would allow for visits regardless of the visitor or resident’s vaccination status.

The guidance, which is effective immediately, says nursing homes should allow “visitation at all times and for all residents” in most situations.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

CBSDFW.com Staff