WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Federal officials have issued revised guidelines for nursing homes, saying people should now be allowed to visit residents indoors in most cases.
The guidance, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, would allow for visits regardless of the visitor or resident’s vaccination status.
The guidance, which is effective immediately, says nursing homes should allow “visitation at all times and for all residents” in most situations.
♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦