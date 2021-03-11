FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There is a threat of severe weather in North Texas this weekend of March 13-14.

A SLIGHT risk (in yellow) covers our western counties.

Large hail and damaging winds the big threat with these storms.

A squall line is expected to form west of us during the later afternoon/early evening on Saturday.

That line will enter in North Texas later in the evening, likely before midnight, still producing severe weather.

Hail larger that 1″ and wind gusts over 60mph are possible. This risk DOES NOT include the Metroplex.

I expect the storms to weaken as they move into Tarrant, Denton, and Johnson counties from the west overnight.

Gusty winds and lightning along with brief heavy rain is expected.

The line will move over all the Metroplex.

By Sunday morning the line could start to strengthen again just after daybreak.

The small risk of severe weather is in place for our eastern counties, but it shouldn’t last long.

The storms will quickly move east as they get stronger.

Severe weather is expected over northern Louisiana and Arkansas on Sunday afternoon.

This is a very powerful storm system; the bulk of the storms and highest winds will be just to our north and east. It is forecast to hover over the Front Range of the Rockies over the weekend and bring record snow amounts for Denver, Boulder, and parts of Wyoming.

This snow could break records; forecast models continue to show severe FEET of snow will fall this weekend.