DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who shot a large, black lab-type dog multiple times causing injuries on March 3.
The suspect entered the business at 2107 McDaniel Drive and took aim at the dog, which was sitting in the sun by a tire. Surveillance video shows he shoots several times, and the dog takes off in pain.
Police said the man was driving a Green 2006 Chevrolet Silverado Texas License plate number KRL1302.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the suspect's vehicle should contact Crime Stoppers at 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, #8518, Animal Cruelty Unit at 214.671.0115.
