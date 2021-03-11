(CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers in Texas are seeing some of the highest gas prices on average this week in nearly two years, AAA reports.

The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is now at $2.57, which is 10 cents more than last week and 54 cents more than this time last year.

According to AAA, drivers in Midland are paying the highest on average at $2.86, while those in the Sherman-Denison are seeing the least at $2.47.

AAA reports the increase in gas prices is attributed to the continuing rise in crude oil prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Counties and its allies (OPEC+) decided to keep production cuts through April, according to AAA.

“Gas prices are expected to keep rising in the coming days as crude oil prices climb,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “As a result, Texans are paying the highest gas prices in almost two years.”

The last time the average was this high in Texas was Memorial Day in 2019.

On a national level, drivers in Texas are still paying the third-lowest prices, just behind Mississippi and Louisiana.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $2.83, which is nine cents more than last week and 49 cents more than this time last year.