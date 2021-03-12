AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Austin and Travis County have won, for now, in a legal battle with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over their continued requirement of face masks.

Paxton went through with a threat Thursday when he filed a lawsuit against the city and county, saying their local order goes against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that lifted the statewide mask mandate on Wednesday.

CBS Austin reports Judge Lora Livingston rejected Paxton’s request for a temporary injunction on Friday after saying defendants didn’t have enough time to get ready for a hearing. The hearing is now scheduled for March 26.

In the meantime, the local mask mandate will remain in place until the hearing.

“Good news! We learned this morning that Austin’s mask rules will remain in effect for the next two weeks. We return to court March 26. No matter what happens then, we will continue to be guided by doctors and data. Masking works,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said on Twitter.

Both Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown disapproved of Abbott lifting the statewide mask mandate.